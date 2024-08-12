2024 ROK-U.S. Friendship Combat Taekwondo Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Camp Casey hosts the annual ROK-U.S. friendship combat taekwondo competition at Carey Fitness Center on Camp Casey, June 28. Each year, a competition between U.S. soldiers and various ROK military branches is held featuring a block chopping event, a friendly sparring event for both amateur and advanced fighters, and a ceremony recognizing the history and significance of the event between the United States and Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bryson Walker)