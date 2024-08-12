Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 ROK-U.S. Friendship Combat Taekwondo Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    06.28.2024

    Video by Pfc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Camp Casey hosts the annual ROK-U.S. friendship combat taekwondo competition at Carey Fitness Center on Camp Casey, June 28. Each year, a competition between U.S. soldiers and various ROK military branches is held featuring a block chopping event, a friendly sparring event for both amateur and advanced fighters, and a ceremony recognizing the history and significance of the event between the United States and Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bryson Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 21:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933962
    VIRIN: 240628-A-BW769-7746
    Filename: DOD_110507710
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 ROK-U.S. Friendship Combat Taekwondo Competition, by PFC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download