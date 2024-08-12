2024 ROK-U.S. Friendship Combat Taekwondo Competition

Camp Casey hosts the annual ROK-U.S. friendship combat taekwondo competition at Carey Fitness Center on Camp Casey, June 28. Each year, a competition between U.S. soldiers and various ROK military branches is held featuring a block chopping event, a friendly sparring event for both amateur and advanced fighters, and a ceremony recognizing the history and significance of the event between the United States and Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bryson Walker)
