Northern Strike 24-4: En Route Patient Staging

Medical groups from the 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, 167th Air Lift Wing, Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, West Virginia, and the 166th Airlift Wing, New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, participate in a mass casualty simulation as part of en route patient staging training during Exercise Northern Strike 2024-2 in Grayling, Michigan, Aug 8, 2024. NS 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 21:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
