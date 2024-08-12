Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 24-4: En Route Patient Staging

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    Medical groups from the 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, 167th Air Lift Wing, Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, West Virginia, and the 166th Airlift Wing, New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, participate in a mass casualty simulation as part of en route patient staging training during Exercise Northern Strike 2024-2 in Grayling, Michigan, Aug 8, 2024. NS 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 21:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933953
    VIRIN: 240808-F-SB302-5785
    Filename: DOD_110507412
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    This work, Northern Strike 24-4: En Route Patient Staging, by SSgt jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    NS242

