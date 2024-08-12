Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue missing diver 24 miles east of Bald Head Island

    WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Sparks talks about his experience when rescuing a 54-year-old diver 24 miles east of Bald Head Island, North Carolina, Aug. 13, 2024. Sparks was the coxswain aboard the 45-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach. (Courtesy video from Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Sparks)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Location: WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Safety
    USCG
    Diving
    Partnerships
    Preparation
    Fifth District

