The USAF Phoenix Ravens recently welcomed a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force to join their ranks. Training with allies and partners for great power competition goes down to the individual level as well. Tune in to learn more!
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 13:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933912
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-MA925-5322
|Filename:
|DOD_110506704
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Expeditionary Center, Phoenix Ravens, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
