Around the Expeditionary Center, Phoenix Ravens

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933912" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The USAF Phoenix Ravens recently welcomed a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force to join their ranks. Training with allies and partners for great power competition goes down to the individual level as well. Tune in to learn more!