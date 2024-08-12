Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Expeditionary Center, Phoenix Ravens

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center

    The USAF Phoenix Ravens recently welcomed a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force to join their ranks. Training with allies and partners for great power competition goes down to the individual level as well. Tune in to learn more!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 13:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933912
    VIRIN: 240814-F-MA925-5322
    Filename: DOD_110506704
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Expeditionary Center, Phoenix Ravens, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF EC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download