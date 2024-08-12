AFN Europe Report - USSPACEFOREUR-AF Change of Command, Exercise Southern Accord

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933904" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this AFN Europe Report: Space Force Brig Gen Jacob Middleton assumed command of U.S. Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 13, 2024, and U.S. Army Soldiers team up with members of the Botswana Defense Force during Exercise Southern Accord in Shoshang, Botswana.