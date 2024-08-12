In this AFN Europe Report: Space Force Brig Gen Jacob Middleton assumed command of U.S. Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 13, 2024, and U.S. Army Soldiers team up with members of the Botswana Defense Force during Exercise Southern Accord in Shoshang, Botswana.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 12:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|933904
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-HJ874-9486
|Filename:
|DOD_110506428
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Europe Report - USSPACEFOREUR-AF Change of Command, Exercise Southern Accord, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
