    AFN Europe Report - USSPACEFOREUR-AF Change of Command, Exercise Southern Accord

    GERMANY

    08.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this AFN Europe Report: Space Force Brig Gen Jacob Middleton assumed command of U.S. Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 13, 2024, and U.S. Army Soldiers team up with members of the Botswana Defense Force during Exercise Southern Accord in Shoshang, Botswana.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 12:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 933904
    VIRIN: 240814-F-HJ874-9486
    Filename: DOD_110506428
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Exercise Southern Accord
    USSPACEFOREUR-AF
    SPACEFOREUR-AF
    U.S. Space Forces in Europe
    Space Forces Africa
    Brig Gen Jacob Middleton

