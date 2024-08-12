video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933897" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Drill Sergeants from across the Total U.S. Army embark on Fort Jackson to compete and find out who is the 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year.



From September 15-19th Active Duty and U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants will be challenged on their ability to coach, mentor, and train Skill Level 1 Tasks to determine who will be crowned.