433rd CRF Kickstarts, Transforms, and Closes CLOR 2024

A team from the 433rd Contingency Response Flight kickstarted the Contingency Location Operations Rehearsal (CLOR 24) at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, on June 24. Reserve Citizen Airmen played a critical role in leading CLOR 24, working with the host of the event, Air Combat Command Agile Battle Lab, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.



“The mission for the CLOR is to replicate a wartime agile combat deployment scenario,” said Lt. Col. Joya Gamara 55th Combat Communications Squadron commander and CLOR lead planner. “We utilize command and control, base operations support, and test emerging technologies, tactics, techniques, and procedures that test friendly force survivability while still generating combat power in a scripted, live-fly event.”



Recently, the 433rd CRF has worked with the Air Force Reserve Command and the Secretary of the Air Force about possibly transforming from a flight to a squadron and the CLOR rehearsal was the first major event where the 433rd CRF was able to test new members with varying Air Force Specialty Codes.