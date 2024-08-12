Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    433rd CRF Kickstarts, Transforms, and Closes CLOR 2024

    COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    A team from the 433rd Contingency Response Flight kickstarted the Contingency Location Operations Rehearsal (CLOR 24) at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, on June 24. Reserve Citizen Airmen played a critical role in leading CLOR 24, working with the host of the event, Air Combat Command Agile Battle Lab, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.

    “The mission for the CLOR is to replicate a wartime agile combat deployment scenario,” said Lt. Col. Joya Gamara 55th Combat Communications Squadron commander and CLOR lead planner. “We utilize command and control, base operations support, and test emerging technologies, tactics, techniques, and procedures that test friendly force survivability while still generating combat power in a scripted, live-fly event.”

    Recently, the 433rd CRF has worked with the Air Force Reserve Command and the Secretary of the Air Force about possibly transforming from a flight to a squadron and the CLOR rehearsal was the first major event where the 433rd CRF was able to test new members with varying Air Force Specialty Codes.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024
    Location: COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 433rd CRF Kickstarts, Transforms, and Closes CLOR 2024, by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    433rd Contingency Response Flight
    CLOR 2024

