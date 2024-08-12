USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transit through the Puget Sound towards its new homeport at Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 13, 2024. After nine years as the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, Ronald Reagan shifted into the 3rd Fleet area of operations to undergo a routine maintenance period. Ronald Reagan proves a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by USS Ronald Reagan Public Affairs)