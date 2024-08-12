Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transit through the Puget Sound towards its new homeport at Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 13, 2024. After nine years as the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, Ronald Reagan shifted into the 3rd Fleet area of operations to undergo a routine maintenance period. Ronald Reagan proves a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by USS Ronald Reagan Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933890
    VIRIN: 240813-N-AR554-1001
    Filename: DOD_110506252
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Bremerton
    arrival
    Washington
    USS Ronald Reagan
    homeport change

