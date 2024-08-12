USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transit through the Puget Sound towards its new homeport at Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 13, 2024. After nine years as the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, Ronald Reagan shifted into the 3rd Fleet area of operations to undergo a routine maintenance period. Ronald Reagan proves a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by USS Ronald Reagan Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933890
|VIRIN:
|240813-N-AR554-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110506252
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
