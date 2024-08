First All-Female Static Line Team Makes History

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933888" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

EXETER, R.I., Aug. 3, 2024 – Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vicenza, Italy, make history as the first All-Female Static-Line Jump Team in military history at Leapfest 2024. Leapfest is hosted by the Rhode Island Army National Guard and is the largest, longest standing international static-line parachute competition in the world.



(US Army National Guard Video by Spc. John Vannucci, footage shot by 110th Public Affairs Detachment, Rhode Island National Guard and 982nd Combat Camera.)