First All-Female Static Line Team Makes History

EXETER, R.I., Aug. 3, 2024 – Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vicenza, Italy, make history as the first All-Female Static-Line Jump Team in military history at Leapfest 2024. Leapfest is hosted by the Rhode Island Army National Guard and is the largest, longest standing international static-line parachute competition in the world.
(US Army National Guard Video by Spc. John Vannucci, footage shot by 110th Public Affairs Detachment, Rhode Island National Guard and 982nd Combat Camera.)
