    First All-Female Static Line Team Makes History

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Spc. John Vannucci 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    EXETER, R.I., Aug. 3, 2024 – Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vicenza, Italy, make history as the first All-Female Static-Line Jump Team in military history at Leapfest 2024. Leapfest is hosted by the Rhode Island Army National Guard and is the largest, longest standing international static-line parachute competition in the world.

    (US Army National Guard Video by Spc. John Vannucci, footage shot by 110th Public Affairs Detachment, Rhode Island National Guard and 982nd Combat Camera.)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 11:40
    Location: RHODE ISLAND, US

    Women in the Military

    Parachute Rigger

    Women's History Month

    International Women's Day

