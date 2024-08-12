Official Teaser | Voice over the Horizon - A Thomas Begay Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thomas H. Begay, Navajo Code Talker of WW2, tells his story from his roots in the heart of Navajo territory to the front lines of America’s bloodiest battles, from his home in Albuquerque, NM, Nov 2, 2023. Begay served at the battle of Iwo Jima as well as the Chosin Reservoir, and went on to serve in the Bureau of Indian Affairs as an employment assistance officer, aiding hundreds of Navajos in finding skills and jobs.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado)