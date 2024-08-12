Thomas H. Begay, Navajo Code Talker of WW2, tells his story from his roots in the heart of Navajo territory to the front lines of America’s bloodiest battles, from his home in Albuquerque, NM, Nov 2, 2023. Begay served at the battle of Iwo Jima as well as the Chosin Reservoir, and went on to serve in the Bureau of Indian Affairs as an employment assistance officer, aiding hundreds of Navajos in finding skills and jobs.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado)
This work, Official Teaser | Voice over the Horizon - A Thomas Begay Story, by LCpl Sadiel Cortes Guevara, Cpl Joshua Munsen, Cpl Oneg Plisner, LCpl Diana Salgado and Cpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS
