Official Trailer | Voice Over the Horizon - A Thomas Begay Story

Thomas H. Begay, Navajo Code Talker of WW2, tells his story from his roots in the heart of Navajo territory to the front lines of America’s bloodiest battles, from his home in Albuquerque, NM, Nov 2, 2023. Begay served at the battle of Iwo Jima as well as the Chosin Reservoir, and went on to serve in the Bureau of Indian Affairs as an employment assistance officer, aiding hundreds of Navajos in finding skills and jobs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Alexis French)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933871
|VIRIN:
|240808-M-FJ221-5983
|Filename:
|DOD_110505817
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
