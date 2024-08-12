Dignified Transfer - Army Spc. Travis J. Pameni

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Spc. Travis J. Pameni of Douglasville, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Pameni was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Lawrenceville, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 09:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933870
|VIRIN:
|240804-F-F3100-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110505762
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Hometown:
|DOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
