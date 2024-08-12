Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dignified Transfer - Army Spc. Travis J. Pameni

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jayden Ford 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Spc. Travis J. Pameni of Douglasville, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Pameni was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Lawrenceville, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 09:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933870
    VIRIN: 240804-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_110505762
    Length: 00:06:17
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Hometown: DOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dignified Transfer - Army Spc. Travis J. Pameni, by SSgt Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dignified transfer
    U.S. Army
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download