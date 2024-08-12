Vice Adm. John Mustin's Summer 2024 Safety Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Greetings Shipmates, I’m Vice Admiral John Mustin, Chief of Naval Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force. As we steam through the summer season, I want to express my gratitude to you, our Navy Reserve sailors, and each of your families for the continued support to our great nation because of your hard work on the deck plates, airfields, the waterfront and headquarters buildings.



The Navy Reserve remains an elite warfighting force in an increasingly competitive world. I am proud to serve with each one of you. During the summer months, many of us take time to travel or head out for a family vacation. Regardless of how you choose your R&R. I want to remind you that your safety and the safety of your families is essential to the readiness of our force.



Unfortunately, last summer we lost 27 of our shipmates to off duty mishaps, and the majority of these mishaps were entirely preventable. Provided we properly assess risk, comply with the law, and apply best practices. This calculus applies whether you're on the road, at the beach, or just enjoying the great outdoors. By having a plan, using common sense, and avoiding high risk activities, we can all return safely with great family memories from the summer.



This is particularly important for those of you who operate a motorcycle, which places you at a much higher statistical risk of serious injury. Before you even think of getting on a motorcycle, ensure you've completed your motorcycle safety course. And remember to always wear your helmet, eye pro and protective clothing. If you're headed to the beach or even to a lake, stay alert and keep an eye on yourself and your families.



Driving under the influence, whether on the road or on the water, is illegal and unsafe. I ask that you take on an operational risk management mindset. Make sure your kids are wearing flotation devices when you're under way, and be aware of any fast moving currents if they put you at risk.



As always, stay hydrated with plenty of water. With record high temps across the nation. Limit your time in the sun. And don't forget sunscreen. Excessive heat, particularly dehydration, pose a significant risk which can lead to heat exhaustion or even heatstroke if you're not careful. Keep current on your weather app, and make sure you've got a plan to minimize your exposure to the sun and to any excessive heat out there.



So, in closing, follow common sense. Learn to recognize the signs of heat illness. Stay hydrated. Be smart about alcohol consumption. Dress for the summer and keep an eye on your kids and your pets. Always maintain focus on the safety of your friends and family. And exercise some caution out there. You are our Navy's most important asset, and we need you operating at 100%.



Make good decisions and most importantly, look out for one another. So enjoy what's left of the summer. Stay safe and please know how proud I am of you and how much I appreciate what you and your families do for our Navy every day.



Once again, stay safe and let's get busy.