AFSA B Roll

2024 Air Force Sergeants Association Summit and the Air University booth in Houston, Texas, Aug. 10, 2024. Representatives from the Community College of the Air Force, Air Force Wargaming Institute, United States Air Force Culture and Language Center, Air Force Junior ROTC, and the Global College of Professional Military Education are showcasing several key programs at the summit aimed at enhancing professional military education and development. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 20:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933848
|VIRIN:
|240813-F-XM554-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110505176
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
