Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 0

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers prepare to compete in the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition, Aug. 13, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition is designed to test the cohesion and proficiency of our squads. Groups of five Soldiers complete in a series of collective and individual tasks to earn the title "Best Squad". (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 19:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933842
    VIRIN: 240813-A-LV856-1001
    Filename: DOD_110504969
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 0, by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    StrongTogether
    BestSquadCompetition
    IAMFORSCOM
    BestSquad24
    FORSCOMBSC24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download