Soldiers prepare to compete in the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition, Aug. 13, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition is designed to test the cohesion and proficiency of our squads. Groups of five Soldiers complete in a series of collective and individual tasks to earn the title "Best Squad". (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 19:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933842
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-LV856-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110504969
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 0, by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.