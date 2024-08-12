JRTOC here at Houston

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Junior ROTC booth in Houston, Texas at the 2024 Air Force Sergeants Association Summit, Aug. 10, 2024. Representatives from the Community College of the Air Force, Air Force Wargaming Institute, United States Air Force Culture and Language Center, Air Force Junior ROTC, and the Global College of Professional Military Education are showcasing several key programs at the summit aimed at enhancing professional military education and development. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)