RS HOU attends the American Fitness Expo

U.S. Marines with Recruiting Station Houston, 8th Marine Corps District, attend the American Fitness Expo at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, Aug. 3-4, 2024. The Marines held a recruiting booth alongside fitness influencers, health vendors, and professional athletes to challenge attendees and vendors alike in a pull-up bar challenge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)
|08.13.2024
|08.13.2024 21:37
|Package
|933837
|240813-M-TX547-3001
|DOD_110504791
|00:00:40
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
