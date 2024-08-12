Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RS HOU attends the American Fitness Expo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Pulliam 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with Recruiting Station Houston, 8th Marine Corps District, attend the American Fitness Expo at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, Aug. 3-4, 2024. The Marines held a recruiting booth alongside fitness influencers, health vendors, and professional athletes to challenge attendees and vendors alike in a pull-up bar challenge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 21:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933837
    VIRIN: 240813-M-TX547-3001
    Filename: DOD_110504791
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RS HOU attends the American Fitness Expo, by Sgt Ryan Pulliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    health
    fitness
    weightlifting
    Marines
    athletics
    pull-up bar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download