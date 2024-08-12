TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE Weapons Lanes - B-Roll

Who: Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad from 428th Field Artillery Brigade
What: Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition - The week-long competition will assess the squads technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. Weapons Lanes evaluate Soldiers weapons proficiency as they perform tasks like loading and unloading weapons, fixing malfunctions, and checking functions.
When: Aug. 13, 2024
Where: Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Why: The Best Squad Competition displays what it means to be an expert at the basics and builds upon the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers.
