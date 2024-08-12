Rodeo holds Military Appreciation Night

The Lawton Rangers Rodeo held its annual Military Appreciation night Aug. 9, 2024 at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo Arena. FCOE Commanding General MG Phil Brooks, Fort Sill Garrison Commander COL Derek Baird and Fort Sill Garrison CSM William Pearson, along with the Fort Sill Half Section, participated in the Grand Entry, marking the beginning of the rodeo performances. The 77th Army Band also performed the National Anthem, followed by an enlistment ceremony performed by MG Brooks. Also on hand were 2-2 FA's Short Round and Big Deuce.
|08.09.2024
|08.13.2024 16:19
|Video Productions
|933813
|240809-O-KP881-3904
|DOD_110504541
|00:01:20
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
