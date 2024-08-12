Mongolian Culture Night B-Roll | KQ24

During the Khaan Quest 2024 Exercise, members from the Mongolian Armed Forces put on a culture night show to kick off the exercise festivities after the field training exercise lanes.
Musicians, dancers, and singers performed and showcased their talents.
Video by 1LT Tim Yao
#mongolia #dancing #singing #musicians
|08.13.2024
|08.13.2024 15:55
|B-Roll
|933812
|240813-A-KJ871-1002
|DOD_110504540
|00:10:26
|MN
|0
|0
