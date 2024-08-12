Fort Sill participates in Lawton Rangers Rodeo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Lawton Rangers Rodeo held its annual Military Appreciation night Aug. 9, 2024 at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo Arena. FCOE Commanding General MG Phil Brooks, Fort Sill Garrison Commander COL Derek Baird and Fort Sill Garrison CSM William Pearson, along with the Fort Sill Half Section, participated in the Grand Entry, marking the beginning of the rodeo performances. The 77th Army Band also performed the National Anthem, followed by an enlistment ceremony performed by MG Brooks.