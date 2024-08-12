Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill participates in Lawton Rangers Rodeo

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Lawton Rangers Rodeo held its annual Military Appreciation night Aug. 9, 2024 at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo Arena. FCOE Commanding General MG Phil Brooks, Fort Sill Garrison Commander COL Derek Baird and Fort Sill Garrison CSM William Pearson, along with the Fort Sill Half Section, participated in the Grand Entry, marking the beginning of the rodeo performances. The 77th Army Band also performed the National Anthem, followed by an enlistment ceremony performed by MG Brooks.

    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    TAGS

    Half Section horses
    FCoE Commanding General
    FCOE Garrison Commander
    FCOE Garrison CSM

