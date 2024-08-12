U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jacob D. Fox, assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, explains why he serves in the United States Army, as part of the Department of Defense, Why I Serve Campaign, Aug. 13, 2024. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, invites all service members, DoD civilians, and senior leaders to engage with his video message by recording a selfie video or a sit-down direct to camera, or by issuing a social media post with a quote and graphic, using the hashtag #WhyIServe to share their reasons for serving. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 15:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|933802
|VIRIN:
|240813-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110504363
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve (1st. Lt. Jacob D. Fox), by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
