    Buffalo hosts Leadership Development Program for Great Lakes districts

    NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Capt. Lucas Morrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers members from Detroit, Chicago and Buffalo District are visiting Buffalo, New York for a weeklong leadership development program. Lauren Schifferle, hydraulics civil engineer for buffalo District hosts a tour to the Niagara Falls Power Vista and Niagara Falls Goat Island to discuss Buffalo's role on the Joint International Committee as an advisor and her experiences as a leader in her work for the corps.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 14:50
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Great Lakes
    Civil Works
    Great Lakes and Ohio River Divion
    International partenrship

