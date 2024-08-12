Buffalo hosts Leadership Development Program for Great Lakes districts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933792" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers members from Detroit, Chicago and Buffalo District are visiting Buffalo, New York for a weeklong leadership development program. Lauren Schifferle, hydraulics civil engineer for buffalo District hosts a tour to the Niagara Falls Power Vista and Niagara Falls Goat Island to discuss Buffalo's role on the Joint International Committee as an advisor and her experiences as a leader in her work for the corps.