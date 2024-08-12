Buffalo hosts Leadership Development Program for Great Lakes districts

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers members from Detroit, Chicago and Buffalo District are visiting Buffalo, New York for a weeklong leadership development program. Lauren Schifferle, hydraulics civil engineer for buffalo District hosts a tour to the Niagara Falls Power Vista and Niagara Falls Goat Island to discuss Buffalo's role on the Joint International Committee as an advisor and her experiences as a leader in her work for the corps.
|08.12.2024
|08.13.2024 14:50
|Package
|933792
|240812-F-IQ439-1844
|DOD_110504205
|00:01:46
|NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
