U.S. Air Force service members from 633d Dental Squadron, performs tasks in their respective areas at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, July 24, 2024. Combining state-of-the-art equipment with classic methods, the dental lab delivers high-quality restorations by embracing both modern advancements and proven practices. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933790
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-XD903-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110504184
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision meets innovation: modern dentistry in action, by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.