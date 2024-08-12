Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision meets innovation: modern dentistry in action

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force service members from 633d Dental Squadron, performs tasks in their respective areas at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, July 24, 2024. Combining state-of-the-art equipment with classic methods, the dental lab delivers high-quality restorations by embracing both modern advancements and proven practices. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 14:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933790
    VIRIN: 240724-F-XD903-2001
    Filename: DOD_110504184
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Precision meets innovation: modern dentistry in action, by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hampton roads
    dentistry
    dental lab
    jble
    633d dental squadron

