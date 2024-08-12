Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNOA/ANSO 2024 Highlights

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    More than 500 U.S. Marines, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, and civilians participated in the National Naval Officers Association and Association of Naval Services Officers Joint Leadership Symposium in Norfolk, Virginia, July 29 - Aug 2, 2024. The theme for the joint symposium is "Advancing Leaders: Connected, Committed and Ready to Fight for the Future." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 09:45
    Officers
    NNOA Symposium
    LeadershipSymposium 2024

