NNOA/ANSO 2024 Highlights

More than 500 U.S. Marines, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, and civilians participated in the National Naval Officers Association and Association of Naval Services Officers Joint Leadership Symposium in Norfolk, Virginia, July 29 - Aug 2, 2024. The theme for the joint symposium is "Advancing Leaders: Connected, Committed and Ready to Fight for the Future." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)