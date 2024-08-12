Spangdahlem Air Base hosts Saber Culture Day at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Aug. 9, 2024. Members, their families and local nationals gathered to learn about and celebrate the diverse culture at Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 07:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933742
|VIRIN:
|130824-F-RR422-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110503249
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Spangdahlem AB celebrates diversity through Saber Culture Day, by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.