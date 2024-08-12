Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB celebrates diversity through Saber Culture Day

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Spangdahlem Air Base hosts Saber Culture Day at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Aug. 9, 2024. Members, their families and local nationals gathered to learn about and celebrate the diverse culture at Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 07:47
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    diversity
    community
    Anti bullying

