Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army NATO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.13.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    The mission of U.S. Army NATO is to provide individual Soldier and family training, logistics, human resources, and administrative agent support at 82 locations in 22 countries to ensure ready and resilient Soldiers, develop leaders, maintain joint and multinational partnerships, and enhance an evolving alliance.

    #StrongerTogether #WeAreNATO

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 05:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933740
    VIRIN: 240813-A-QI808-1000
    PIN: 240813
    Filename: DOD_110503167
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download