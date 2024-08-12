Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MOS Spotlight: Cpl. Ryan Pablo (horizontal)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Pablo, a fire team leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of California, explains the lifestyle of an infantry Marine while underway aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 8, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    This video is exported in 16x9 aspect ratio.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 02:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933729
    VIRIN: 240808-M-YF186-2001
    Filename: DOD_110502935
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOS Spotlight: Cpl. Ryan Pablo (horizontal), by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    MOS
    amphibious
    Infantry
    0311
    Grunt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download