U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Pablo, a fire team leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of California, explains the lifestyle of an infantry Marine while underway aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 8, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
This video is exported in 16x9 aspect ratio.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 02:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933729
|VIRIN:
|240808-M-YF186-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110502935
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MOS Spotlight: Cpl. Ryan Pablo (horizontal), by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.