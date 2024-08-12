MOS Spotlight: Cpl. Ryan Pablo (vertical)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933726" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Pablo, a fire team leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of California, explains the lifestyle of an infantry Marine while underway aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 8, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)



This video is exported in 9x16 aspect ratio.