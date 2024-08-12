736th Security Forces Squadron Airmen participate in water confidence training on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 24, 2024. In the latter weeks of July, the 736th SFS participated in a Jungle Training Course aimed to enhance ground force capabilities in a jungle environment and included different survival skills such as water confidence, water purification, trap making, evasion tactics and other skills useful in jungle warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
