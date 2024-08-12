Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Water Confidence Training on Andersen

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    736th Security Forces Squadron Airmen participate in water confidence training on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 24, 2024. In the latter weeks of July, the 736th SFS participated in a Jungle Training Course aimed to enhance ground force capabilities in a jungle environment and included different survival skills such as water confidence, water purification, trap making, evasion tactics and other skills useful in jungle warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933708
    VIRIN: 240809-F-VX152-1001
    Filename: DOD_110502664
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Confidence Training on Andersen, by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Survival
    Andersen
    Jungle Training
    Water Confidence Training
    Security Forces (SF)

