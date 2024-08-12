video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



736th Security Forces Squadron Airmen participate in water confidence training on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 24, 2024. In the latter weeks of July, the 736th SFS participated in a Jungle Training Course aimed to enhance ground force capabilities in a jungle environment and included different survival skills such as water confidence, water purification, trap making, evasion tactics and other skills useful in jungle warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)