    Medical Lanes B-Roll | KQ24

    MONGOLIA

    08.12.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Army Reserve Soldier SPC Briand Bradham, from the 338th Medical Care Detachment, is one of the instructors for the Tactical Combat Casualty Care field training exercise lane. The U.S. Army Reserve, and partners from the Mongolian Armed Forces and South Korean Military taught TCCC to the Philippine Army.

    They focused on tourniquets, setting up 360 security while evaluating a casualty, and also how to properly drag or carry a casualty to the collection point.

    Video by 1LT Tim Yao

    #MedicalLanes #TCCC #FilipinoArmy #medical #ArmyMedical #tacticalcare #CombatMedic

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 20:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933706
    VIRIN: 240812-A-KJ871-1001
    Filename: DOD_110502662
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: MN

    medics
    mongolia
    army medical
    tim yao
