Medical Lanes B-Roll | KQ24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933706" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Reserve Soldier SPC Briand Bradham, from the 338th Medical Care Detachment, is one of the instructors for the Tactical Combat Casualty Care field training exercise lane. The U.S. Army Reserve, and partners from the Mongolian Armed Forces and South Korean Military taught TCCC to the Philippine Army.



They focused on tourniquets, setting up 360 security while evaluating a casualty, and also how to properly drag or carry a casualty to the collection point.



Video by 1LT Tim Yao



#MedicalLanes #TCCC #FilipinoArmy #medical #ArmyMedical #tacticalcare #CombatMedic