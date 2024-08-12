Army Reserve Soldier SPC Briand Bradham, from the 338th Medical Care Detachment, is one of the instructors for the Tactical Combat Casualty Care field training exercise lane. The U.S. Army Reserve, and partners from the Mongolian Armed Forces and South Korean Military taught TCCC to the Philippine Army.
They focused on tourniquets, setting up 360 security while evaluating a casualty, and also how to properly drag or carry a casualty to the collection point.
Video by 1LT Tim Yao
This work, Medical Lanes B-Roll | KQ24, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
