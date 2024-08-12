During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Best Squad conducts portions of the E3B expert land navigation assessment, Aug. 12, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers from the Intelligence Center of Excellence participate in the land navigation assessment.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 19:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933699
|VIRIN:
|240812-A-JA380-9761
|Filename:
|DOD_110502459
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT LEONARDWOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad B-Roll, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.