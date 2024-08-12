The Illinois Army National Guard Holds Annual JROTC Competition

The Illinois Army National Guard held its annual JROTC Competition at the Illinois State Fair this year. JROTC students from many colleges around the state all came together to compete in drill and ceremony. Illinois Army National Guard recruiters judged the competition and the winning teams were given awards by the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.
Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 18:41
Category:
|Package
Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
