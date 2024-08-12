The Illinois Army National Guard Holds Annual JROTC Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933695" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Illinois Army National Guard held its annual JROTC Competition at the Illinois State Fair this year. JROTC students from many colleges around the state all came together to compete in drill and ceremony. Illinois Army National Guard recruiters judged the competition and the winning teams were given awards by the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.