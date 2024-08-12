Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Illinois Army National Guard Holds Annual JROTC Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Adams 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois Army National Guard held its annual JROTC Competition at the Illinois State Fair this year. JROTC students from many colleges around the state all came together to compete in drill and ceremony. Illinois Army National Guard recruiters judged the competition and the winning teams were given awards by the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 18:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933695
    VIRIN: 240811-A-FI215-4043
    Filename: DOD_110502377
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Illinois Army National Guard Holds Annual JROTC Competition, by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #JROTC#RRB#Illinois#Army#Marines#Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download