    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche returns home following a 120-day Indo-Pacific patrol

    ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi      

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WSML 751) and crew return to their Base Alameda, California, home port, Aug. 11, 2024, following a 120-day Indo-Pacific patrol. The Waesche participated in various engagements, exercises, and events throughout their deployment. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi.

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche returns home following a 120-day Indo-Pacific patrol

