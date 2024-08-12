CPX-1D Day 1 B-roll

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, establish a command node during the first day of Command Post Exercise 1D on Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 12, 2024. CPX 1D lays the foundation for the Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division to proficiently establish and employ command posts in large-scale combat environments, leveraging rapid communication of information to create advantages on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)
|08.12.2024
|08.12.2024 17:26
|B-Roll
|933687
|240812-A-RM492-9643
|DOD_110502244
|00:01:50
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
