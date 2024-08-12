CPX-1D Day 1 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, establish a command node during the first day of Command Post Exercise 1D on Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 12, 2024. CPX 1D lays the foundation for the Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division to proficiently establish and employ command posts in large-scale combat environments, leveraging rapid communication of information to create advantages on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)