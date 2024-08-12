Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPX-1D Day 1 B-roll

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, establish a command node during the first day of Command Post Exercise 1D on Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 12, 2024. CPX 1D lays the foundation for the Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division to proficiently establish and employ command posts in large-scale combat environments, leveraging rapid communication of information to create advantages on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    CPX
    10thMountainDivision

