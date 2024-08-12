Who: Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad from 428th Field Artillery Brigade
What: Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition - The week-long competition will assess the squads technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. Land Navigation is the process of using maps, compasses, and other tools to navigate unfamiliar terrain on foot.
When: Aug. 12, 2024
Where: Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Why: The Best Squad Competition displays what it means to be an expert at the basics and builds upon the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers.
|08.12.2024
|08.12.2024 17:02
|B-Roll
|933685
|240812-D-NR812-3201
|03
|DOD_110502230
|00:03:19
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|0
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE Land Navigation - B-Roll, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
