    Exercise Northern Strike Lithuanian and Latvian Joint Fires Observers Training

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus 

    183rd Wing

    Lithuanian and Latvian joint fires observers call in close air support with an A-29 Super Tucano during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Steelgate Range, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    Latvia and Lithuania
    NS242

