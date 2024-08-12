Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC leader shares advice for young women looking to break into leadership - Women's Equality Day

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    "Grow where you're planted and find any water sources you need."
    This is the advice 1SG Audryann Renee Hood, ASC Headquarters Company First Sergeant, has for young women looking to break into leadership.

    Recorded July 15, 2024, at Rock Island Arsenal.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 16:32
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Woman's Equality Day
    Female Leadership

