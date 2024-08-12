ASC leader shares advice for young women looking to break into leadership - Women's Equality Day

"Grow where you're planted and find any water sources you need."
This is the advice 1SG Audryann Renee Hood, ASC Headquarters Company First Sergeant, has for young women looking to break into leadership.
Recorded July 15, 2024, at Rock Island Arsenal.
