ASC leader shares advice for young women looking to break into leadership - Women's Equality Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933681" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"Grow where you're planted and find any water sources you need."

This is the advice 1SG Audryann Renee Hood, ASC Headquarters Company First Sergeant, has for young women looking to break into leadership.



Recorded July 15, 2024, at Rock Island Arsenal.