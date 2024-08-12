Major General Monte Rone, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commander, hosted a community event to recognize soldiers, community members and their families.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933678
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-WM904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110502101
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanding General's Barbeque, by PFC Mackenzie Striker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.