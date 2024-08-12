Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    85th EIS Disaster Preparation Exercise

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    The 85th EIS held a Disaster Preparation Exercise prior to the start of the 2024 hurricane season. Maj William Douglas, 85 EIS Director of Operations, and Lt Hunter Cantrell, 85 EIS Project Engineer, describe the the processes involved in the exercise and discuss the importance of being prepared.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933677
    VIRIN: 240531-F-PI774-3851
    Filename: DOD_110502071
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    This work, 85th EIS Disaster Preparation Exercise, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    85 EIS

