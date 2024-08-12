85th EIS Disaster Preparation Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933677" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 85th EIS held a Disaster Preparation Exercise prior to the start of the 2024 hurricane season. Maj William Douglas, 85 EIS Director of Operations, and Lt Hunter Cantrell, 85 EIS Project Engineer, describe the the processes involved in the exercise and discuss the importance of being prepared.