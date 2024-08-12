Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police hold demonstration during 2024 National Night Out event in Wisconsin

    SPARTA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Sparta, Wis., Police Department hold a law enforcement demonstration Aug. 6, 2024, during the Sparta National Night Out event in Sparta, Wis. During the event, law enforcement officers from the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department also were present with several displays and child ID stations to make free IDs for children. Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933649
    VIRIN: 240806-A-OK556-7416
    Filename: DOD_110501555
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: SPARTA, WISCONSIN, US

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    National Night Out
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department
    Sparta Police Department

