Police hold demonstration during 2024 National Night Out event in Wisconsin

Members of the Sparta, Wis., Police Department hold a law enforcement demonstration Aug. 6, 2024, during the Sparta National Night Out event in Sparta, Wis. During the event, law enforcement officers from the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department also were present with several displays and child ID stations to make free IDs for children. Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
