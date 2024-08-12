Women's Equality Day is observed on the 26th day of August to focus attention on women's continued efforts toward gaining full equality and to commemorate the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.
This month, ASC is recognizing inspiring female leaders at ASC. Kimberly Conrad, chief of ASC public and congressional affairs, shares what inspires her to be the best version of herself.
Recorded July 15, 2024, at Rock Island Arsenal.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 13:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933647
|VIRIN:
|240715-A-IK992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110501551
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC leader inspired by family - Women's Equality Day, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.