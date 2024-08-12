Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC leader inspired by family - Women's Equality Day

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Women's Equality Day is observed on the 26th day of August to focus attention on women's continued efforts toward gaining full equality and to commemorate the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.


    This month, ASC is recognizing inspiring female leaders at ASC. Kimberly Conrad, chief of ASC public and congressional affairs, shares what inspires her to be the best version of herself.

    Recorded July 15, 2024, at Rock Island Arsenal.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 13:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933647
    VIRIN: 240715-A-IK992-1001
    Filename: DOD_110501551
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC leader inspired by family - Women's Equality Day, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS

    Civilian
    Women's Equality Day
    Female Leadership

