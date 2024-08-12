Khaan Quest 2024 Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933628" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Khaan Quest 2024, is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response. Members of the U.S. Army Reserve, Mongolian Armed Forces, and partner nations share their experience participating in KQ24.



The exercise has two parts, a Command Post Exercise, which was ran by the 11th MP BDE from the Army Reserve, and the Field Training Exercise, where Army Reserve Soldiers partnered with other nations to instruct each lane.



Khaan Quest 2024 videos by 1LT Tim Yao, U.S. Army Reserve