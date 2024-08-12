Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Khaan Quest 2024 Overview

    MONGOLIA

    08.08.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Khaan Quest 2024, is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response. Members of the U.S. Army Reserve, Mongolian Armed Forces, and partner nations share their experience participating in KQ24.

    The exercise has two parts, a Command Post Exercise, which was ran by the 11th MP BDE from the Army Reserve, and the Field Training Exercise, where Army Reserve Soldiers partnered with other nations to instruct each lane.

    Khaan Quest 2024 videos by 1LT Tim Yao, U.S. Army Reserve

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933628
    VIRIN: 240808-A-KJ871-1002
    Filename: DOD_110501267
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: MN

