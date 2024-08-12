Khaan Quest 2024 Overview

Khaan Quest 2024, is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response. Members of the U.S. Army Reserve, Mongolian Armed Forces, and partner nations share their experience participating in KQ24.
The exercise has two parts, a Command Post Exercise, which was ran by the 11th MP BDE from the Army Reserve, and the Field Training Exercise, where Army Reserve Soldiers partnered with other nations to instruct each lane.
Khaan Quest 2024 videos by 1LT Tim Yao, U.S. Army Reserve
