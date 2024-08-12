MAJ Tumentugs Armstrong | Khaan Quest 2024

U.S. Army Major Tumentugs Armstrong, a Mongolian-born Judge Advocate General Officer, shares about how honored she is to be able to teach the Mongolian military, and see the country she grew up in too.
Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.
Video by 1LT Tim Yao
