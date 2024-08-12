Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Best Squad Group and Zero

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Video by Angelina Betran 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Soldiers from eight centers of excellence shoot M4 rifles August 11, 2024, at Training Area 2A, during the group and zero portion of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. (Video Credit: U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 09:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933601
    VIRIN: 240811-A-HA136-1001
    Filename: DOD_110500799
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: MISSOURI, US

    TRADOC Best Squad

