Soldiers from eight centers of excellence shoot M4 rifles August 11, 2024, at Training Area 2A, during the group and zero portion of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. (Video Credit: U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933601
|VIRIN:
|240811-A-HA136-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110500799
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Group and Zero, by Angelina Betran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.