Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stars and Stripes Survey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    08.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Malik Retemiah 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Stuttgart community, make your voice heard! Vote in the Stars and Stripes Best of Germany survey to pick your favorites from best Asian restaurant to best car dealership. Open now through September 30th, 2024, for all adults 18+ stationed in Germany. Visit VoteNow.Stripes.com today and help spotlight the best of our community!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 03:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933576
    VIRIN: 240808-A-IG356-5498
    Filename: DOD_110500638
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars and Stripes Survey, by SGT Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download