In this issue of Airman Magazine, we look at some of the ways the U.S. Air Force is prioritizing logistics as a cornerstone of an integrated defense and the contributions of commands in multiple domains and building a more resilient, agile and responsive logistics enterprise. We will examine the contributions of the 557th Weather wing and the Space Force to logistical resilience and readiness, how training and exercises hone the interoperability of Allies. Partners, and the joint Force in securing logistics across the globe and the need to incorporate new technologies to ensure navigation, timing and supply line integrity, as forces are on the move and actively in combat.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 21:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933561
|VIRIN:
|240809-F-LM051-1109
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110500283
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Magazine: Contested Logistics Promo, by TSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.