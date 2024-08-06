Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Magazine: Contested Logistics Promo

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua Robinson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this issue of Airman Magazine, we look at some of the ways the U.S. Air Force is prioritizing logistics as a cornerstone of an integrated defense and the contributions of commands in multiple domains and building a more resilient, agile and responsive logistics enterprise. We will examine the contributions of the 557th Weather wing and the Space Force to logistical resilience and readiness, how training and exercises hone the interoperability of Allies. Partners, and the joint Force in securing logistics across the globe and the need to incorporate new technologies to ensure navigation, timing and supply line integrity, as forces are on the move and actively in combat.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 21:42
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Airman Magazine
    Contested Logistics

