Camp Humphreys Community Spotlight - Grace Stables Korea

Grace Stables Korea, a horse stable that specializes in equine therapy, serves as a community partner of Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, August 6, 2024. Bobby McKnight, the president of the stables, spoke about how the stables and amenities provided help both the community and the nearby military bases. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 02:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933556
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-YG297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110500242
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
