    Camp Humphreys Community Spotlight - Grace Stables Korea

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Grace Stables Korea, a horse stable that specializes in equine therapy, serves as a community partner of Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, August 6, 2024. Bobby McKnight, the president of the stables, spoke about how the stables and amenities provided help both the community and the nearby military bases. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    horses
    United States Forces Korea
    equine therapy
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    Republic of Korea (Korea
    Grace Stables Korea

