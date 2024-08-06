Camp Humphreys Community Spotlight - Grace Stables Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Grace Stables Korea, a horse stable that specializes in equine therapy, serves as a community partner of Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, August 6, 2024. Bobby McKnight, the president of the stables, spoke about how the stables and amenities provided help both the community and the nearby military bases. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)