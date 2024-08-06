U.S. Army Soldiers from the North Carolina National Guard conduct urban operations training with the Botswana Defence Force at Shoshong, Botswana on Aug. 9, 2024. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Connor O’Brien, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 252nd Armor Regiment, North Carolina National Guard, shares his experience in working with the Botswana Defence Force on conducting urban operations. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 03:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933535
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-KT680-8828
|Filename:
|DOD_110499576
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SHOSHONG, BW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, North Carolina National Guard, Botswana Defence Force conduct urban operations at Southern Accord 2024 (No music), by SGT Josiah Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
