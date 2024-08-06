2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kirtley Finnell, a combat engineer with the 20th Special Forces Group, Alabama Army National Guard, talks about competing in the 2024 National Best Warrior at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vermont, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. Winners are named the Army Guard Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and move on to compete in the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition, with other Soldiers from the Best Warrior Competition filling out the ranks of their squad. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 22:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|933523
|VIRIN:
|240808-Z-IC909-6726
|Filename:
|DOD_110499474
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|Hometown:
|ROME, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
National Guard Bureau